Previous
Next
Kennedy Ranges DSC_9312 by merrelyn
Photo 1853

Kennedy Ranges DSC_9312

It was too hot to do a long hike through the gorges but we managed a shot walk before our picnic lunch. I love the colours of outback Western Australia.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
508% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Gosia ace
One of my favorite places in WA. Great colors
July 8th, 2020  
narayani
Love those reds...
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise