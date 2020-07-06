Previous
It's About Time You Came Home! P7060749 by merrelyn
It's About Time You Came Home! P7060749

The galahs were back in the garden calling for us to fill the bird feeder again. I think they might have missed their free food while we were away.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Merrelyn

Diana ace
Beautifully composed shot, love the placing between the branches.
July 6th, 2020  
