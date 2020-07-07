Sign up
Photo 1855
It's Blooming Again DSC_2245
I didn't pick up my camera until after 5pm, so a quick shot of my orchid was all I managed.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
orchid
,
phalaenopsis
Babs
ace
Looks gorgeous against the black background
July 7th, 2020
Wylie
ace
so pretty
July 7th, 2020
Glenda
It is beautiful orchid - and amazing what one can do in 5 minutes - well done
July 7th, 2020
