Photo 1858
Bend And Stretch DSC_9586
The birds were making the most of the sunshine and flowers.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
flowers
trees
rockingham
wattle_bird
flame_tree
bep
The flowers look like flames. Beautiful shot.
July 8th, 2020
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and gorgeous colours.
July 8th, 2020
