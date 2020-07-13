Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1865
Done Is Better Than Nothing DSC_2396
I'm glad that I noticed these water drops on my cymbidium buds this morning because they were the only shots I managed today.
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2680
photos
193
followers
129
following
510% complete
View this month »
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
Latest from all albums
1859
1860
1861
600
1862
1863
1864
1865
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
13th July 2020 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
drops
,
garden
,
refraction
,
orchids
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close