A Flower With Many Names DSC_2478

I've always known this as Nutmeg Bush but it is also called Misty Plume, River Plume, Ginger Bush and Mochosma. The flowers are tiny and very delicate.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Sue Cooper
It’s very, very pretty and I love the way you’ve captured it.
July 17th, 2020  
