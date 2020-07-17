Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1870
A Flower With Many Names DSC_2478
I've always known this as Nutmeg Bush but it is also called Misty Plume, River Plume, Ginger Bush and Mochosma. The flowers are tiny and very delicate.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2685
photos
195
followers
130
following
512% complete
View this month »
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
17th July 2020 11:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
flowers
,
nutmeg_bush
Sue Cooper
ace
It’s very, very pretty and I love the way you’ve captured it.
July 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close