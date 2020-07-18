Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1871
I Spy With My Big Eyes DSC_2506
There were bees, flies and a cabbage butterfly in my lavender this afternoon. The colder weather seems to have slowed them down and they weren't very bothered about me or my camera.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2686
photos
195
followers
130
following
512% complete
View this month »
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
18th July 2020 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
lavender
,
flies
,
sixws-107
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close