Photo 1876
Me And My Shadow P7220118
This little banded rail was wandering around the car park when I went out to Point Peron this afternoon.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
shadow
,
point_peron
,
banded_rail
