Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1881
Flowers Don't Have To Be Perfect P7270165
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2697
photos
196
followers
130
following
515% complete
View this month »
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
Latest from all albums
1875
601
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th July 2020 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
gerbera
,
imperfect
,
sixws-107
Gosia
ace
Just beautiful. Just noticed we are using the same camera. What lens have you used for that photo?
July 27th, 2020
Babs
ace
It is still beautiful.
July 27th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Imperfect flower but perfect image with great DOF
July 27th, 2020
Santina
ace
each flower has its beauty, this for example will certainly have a beautiful color
July 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close