Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1883
Jurien Bay Jetty DSC_9931
We called into Jurien Bay for morning tea and a quick walk to stretch our legs.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2699
photos
195
followers
131
following
515% complete
View this month »
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
Latest from all albums
601
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
29th July 2020 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
beach
,
waves
,
jetty
,
jurien_bay
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
July 30th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Great line into the sea...this is a beautiful scene.
July 30th, 2020
John
ace
Love the clear blue-green water!
July 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close