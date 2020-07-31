Sign up
Photo 1885
Nature's Window DSC_9975
Nature's Window is an iconic natural feature in Kalbarri National Park. The views over the gorges and the Murchison River are spectacular.
31st July 2020
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2705
photos
194
followers
131
following
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
31st July 2020 12:48pm
Tags
rocks
,
clouds
,
gorge
,
kalbarri
,
murchison_river
,
nature's_window
,
kalbarri_national_park
narayani
Wonderful shot
August 7th, 2020
KV
ace
Awesome window vista.
August 7th, 2020
Mave
Love it. Fav!
August 7th, 2020
