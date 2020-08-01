Sign up
Photo 1886
Brown Falcon P8010094
This beautiful bird of prey didn't seem too worried about having its photo taken. I didn't know what it was so I had to consult my bird book when we got home.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st August 2020 2:20pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
kalbarri
,
murchison_house_station
,
brown_falcon
Glenda
BEAUTIFUL CAPTURE!
August 9th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful bird.
August 9th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Lovely capture
August 9th, 2020
