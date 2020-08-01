Previous
Brown Falcon P8010094 by merrelyn
Photo 1886

Brown Falcon P8010094

This beautiful bird of prey didn't seem too worried about having its photo taken. I didn't know what it was so I had to consult my bird book when we got home.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Merrelyn

Glenda
BEAUTIFUL CAPTURE!
August 9th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful bird.
August 9th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Lovely capture
August 9th, 2020  
