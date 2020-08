A Pink Lake At The End Of The RainbowDSC_0125

While we were away we visited the Pink Lake at Port Gregory. Its actual name is Hutt Lagoon. The colour is caused by the carotenoid producing algae Dunaliella Salina. The colour changed with different light conditions. It was so pink when we were heading back after lunch that I had to get Graham to pull over so that I could take some more shots and then I saw the rainbow which was an added bonus.