This Feeder's Better When It's Raining P8090385
We had quite a bit of rain last night and more during the day. My new bird feeder filled with water so the birds ignored it and used the old one which offered a little bit of protection.
9th August 2020
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th August 2020 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
judith deacon
ace
Never thought of putting bird feeders up when we lived in Perth and we had hundreds of Galahs waking us each morning after roosting in our trees, I wonder what we could have got with bird feeders! I love the idea of having a galah visiting for breakfast!
August 9th, 2020
