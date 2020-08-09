Previous
This Feeder's Better When It's Raining P8090385 by merrelyn
Photo 1892

This Feeder's Better When It's Raining P8090385

We had quite a bit of rain last night and more during the day. My new bird feeder filled with water so the birds ignored it and used the old one which offered a little bit of protection.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
judith deacon ace
Never thought of putting bird feeders up when we lived in Perth and we had hundreds of Galahs waking us each morning after roosting in our trees, I wonder what we could have got with bird feeders! I love the idea of having a galah visiting for breakfast!
August 9th, 2020  
