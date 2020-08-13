Previous
Next
A Fallen Foxglove Flower DSC_2900 by merrelyn
Photo 1898

A Fallen Foxglove Flower DSC_2900

My first foxglove is flowering and when I saw that a flower had fallen off and was caught up in the leaves I decided to bring it inside for a play.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
520% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joyce W. ace
So pretty!
August 13th, 2020  
Wylie ace
Vibrant colour!
August 13th, 2020  
Kaylynn
How pretty can really see the beautiful details
August 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise