Photo 1898
A Fallen Foxglove Flower DSC_2900
My first foxglove is flowering and when I saw that a flower had fallen off and was caught up in the leaves I decided to bring it inside for a play.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
13th August 2020 4:14pm
Tags
reflection
,
flower
,
foxgloves
Joyce W.
ace
So pretty!
August 13th, 2020
Wylie
ace
Vibrant colour!
August 13th, 2020
Kaylynn
How pretty can really see the beautiful details
August 13th, 2020
