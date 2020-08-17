Sign up
Photo 1902
Part Of A Very Unexpected Gift DSC_0370
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
fruit
,
flowers
,
gift
Diana
ace
How lucky can you get, beautiful still life Merrelyn!
August 17th, 2020
