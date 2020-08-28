Sign up
Photo 1913
A Collection Of Colourful, Curved Clips DSC_3135
For the macro challenge, macro-arcs
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4
365
NIKON D7100
28th August 2020 1:55pm
Tags
macro
,
colourful
,
paperclips
,
sixws-108
,
macro-arcs
