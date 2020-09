Once They Were Flowers DSC_3236

We visited friends this afternoon and I came home with a bag full of delicious home grown mandarins and a big bunch of bells of Ireland.

Deb was initially concerned that I had picked some dead ones. Doug on the other hand knew exactly what I was going to do with them.

My apologies for lack of comments today. We are having wifi issues. Hopefully the technician will be able to to resolve it tomorrow.