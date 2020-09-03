Sign up
Photo 1919
It's Time To Make New Butterflies DSC_1001
I engaged in a bit of garden voyeurism this morning :)
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2737
photos
187
followers
130
following
525% complete
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
Tags
macro
,
garden
,
butterflies
,
mating
,
theme-animals
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and focus Merrelyn!
September 3rd, 2020
