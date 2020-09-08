Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1924
This Pollen's Getting Up My Nose DSC_1048
The bees made my spring onion stamens much more interesting. This one seemed to be collecting the pollen from its face.
A twofer - sixws-109 and septssubjects.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2743
photos
189
followers
130
following
527% complete
View this month »
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
Latest from all albums
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
604
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
8th September 2020 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
bees
,
stamens
,
sixws-109
,
spring_onion
,
septssubjects
Lin
ace
Heavens, this is so impressive!!! What a fab closeup - FAV!
September 8th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 8th, 2020
Diana
ace
Amazing macro with wonderful details.
September 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close