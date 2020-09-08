Previous
This Pollen's Getting Up My Nose DSC_1048 by merrelyn
This Pollen's Getting Up My Nose DSC_1048

The bees made my spring onion stamens much more interesting. This one seemed to be collecting the pollen from its face.
A twofer - sixws-109 and septssubjects.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Lin ace
Heavens, this is so impressive!!! What a fab closeup - FAV!
September 8th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 8th, 2020  
Diana ace
Amazing macro with wonderful details.
September 8th, 2020  
