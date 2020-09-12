Previous
Dancing Spider Orchid DSC_1337 by merrelyn
Dancing Spider Orchid DSC_1337

This afternoon we went back to the wildflower reserve in the hope of finding some spider orchids.We managed to find several of these little ones and a few larger white spider orchids.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Merrelyn

Ethel ace
Exquisite little flower. The DOF creates a beautiful photo
September 12th, 2020  
