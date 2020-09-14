Previous
Hmm, I Wonder What's Down There? DSC_1469 by merrelyn
Hmm, I Wonder What's Down There? DSC_1469

A twofer - Six Word Story 109 and Septssubjects.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
summerfield ace
so life-like i'm feeling eeek-y. we used to have so many snails after the rain and whenever my mother would ask us to remove them from the walls, i felt like throwing up. they're slimy and i hate slimy things. they didn't look nice like this, though, maybe because this is australian. 😊 very nice macro, merrelyn, the details are so crisp and slimy! aces!
September 14th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Great details
September 14th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great title, this made me smile. You will think that snail will drop, how is that leave holding it up? Cute shot.
September 14th, 2020  
Merrelyn ace
@dutchothotmailcom It's a bit of an illusion Esther. The leaf was sitting on an upturned plastic container so the snail was actually moving onto solid ground
September 14th, 2020  
