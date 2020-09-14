Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1930
Hmm, I Wonder What's Down There? DSC_1469
A twofer - Six Word Story 109 and Septssubjects.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
4
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2750
photos
190
followers
124
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th September 2020 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snail
,
sixws-109
,
septssubjects
summerfield
ace
so life-like i'm feeling eeek-y. we used to have so many snails after the rain and whenever my mother would ask us to remove them from the walls, i felt like throwing up. they're slimy and i hate slimy things. they didn't look nice like this, though, maybe because this is australian. 😊 very nice macro, merrelyn, the details are so crisp and slimy! aces!
September 14th, 2020
Gosia
ace
Great details
September 14th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great title, this made me smile. You will think that snail will drop, how is that leave holding it up? Cute shot.
September 14th, 2020
Merrelyn
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
It's a bit of an illusion Esther. The leaf was sitting on an upturned plastic container so the snail was actually moving onto solid ground
September 14th, 2020
