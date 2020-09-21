One Of Fifty One .......P9210361

of Antony Gormley's statues on Lake Ballard, Western Australia.

Gormley visited this area in the early 2000s and came with the idea off creating an art installation.

The 51 steel statues that he created are based on residents from the tiny town of Menzies. They are scattered across 7 square kilometres of the vast salt lake.

We spent 2 nights camped beside the lake with members of my camera club. The company was fabulous but the weather was terrible. It was really windy and the fine red dust was getting to everything. I'm glad that we were in a caravan and not a tent!