Previous
Next
One Of Fifty One .......P9210361 by merrelyn
Photo 1935

One Of Fifty One .......P9210361

of Antony Gormley's statues on Lake Ballard, Western Australia.
Gormley visited this area in the early 2000s and came with the idea off creating an art installation.
The 51 steel statues that he created are based on residents from the tiny town of Menzies. They are scattered across 7 square kilometres of the vast salt lake.
We spent 2 nights camped beside the lake with members of my camera club. The company was fabulous but the weather was terrible. It was really windy and the fine red dust was getting to everything. I'm glad that we were in a caravan and not a tent!
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
530% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very interesting
September 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise