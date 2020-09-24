Kalgoorlie's Super Pit

At 3.7 kilometres long, 1.5 kms wide and around 500 metres deep, and the Super Pit in Kalgoorlie is the biggest open pit gold mine in Australia. About 900,000 ounces of gold are now mined each year and over 50 million ounces since it started operating in 1989.

The bucket (bottom left) is from a Komatsu face shovel. It holds 70 tonnes of ore and it takes 4 buckets to fill a haul truck (bottom right).

To give some sense of scale to the top image, there is a haul truck just visible going up the road near the top of the image, just right of centre.