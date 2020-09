Sea, Sand And Sailboats DSC_1876

We took a picnic lunch out to Lucky Bay. It's one of our favourite spots in the Esperance area. The beach is beautifully white and the sand squeaks underfoot. The colour of the ocean ranges through such wonderful shades of blue and to top it all off there are usually kangaroos eating the seaweed on the beach. Unfortunately there were too many people around today so the roos didn't make an appearance.