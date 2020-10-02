Previous
Salmon Holes, Albany DSC_2311 by merrelyn
Photo 1948

Salmon Holes, Albany DSC_2311

The weather forecast for our time in Albany isn't great. They're even predicting the possibility of a dusting of snow on Bluff Knoll in the early hours of tomorrow morning. It's quite a rare event but we won't be driving out to the Stirling Ranges and climbing to the top of the bluff in the dark in the hope of seeing snow.
It rained on and off throughout the day but we were able to drive out to some of the beautiful bays and beaches around Albany and we managed to get some walks in between showers.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Pigeons Farm ace
What a glorious view you have captured here! I hope the weather improves for you soon.
October 2nd, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Stunning capture
October 2nd, 2020  
Glenda
Just about to move down to the southern Forrests - looking forward to the cold and stunning views just like you have captured.
October 2nd, 2020  
