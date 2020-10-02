Salmon Holes, Albany DSC_2311

The weather forecast for our time in Albany isn't great. They're even predicting the possibility of a dusting of snow on Bluff Knoll in the early hours of tomorrow morning. It's quite a rare event but we won't be driving out to the Stirling Ranges and climbing to the top of the bluff in the dark in the hope of seeing snow.

It rained on and off throughout the day but we were able to drive out to some of the beautiful bays and beaches around Albany and we managed to get some walks in between showers.