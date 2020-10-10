Previous
Neither Of Them Survived The Encounter DSC_3756 by merrelyn
Neither Of Them Survived The Encounter DSC_3756

As I watched this pair I realised that neither of them were moving. It appears that the bee may have have stung the spider as it was grabbed.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Merrelyn

Carole Sandford ace
Fantastic detail!
October 10th, 2020  
KV ace
Deadly encounter! Very interesting and nice detail.
October 10th, 2020  
