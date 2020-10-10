Sign up
Photo 1956
Neither Of Them Survived The Encounter DSC_3756
As I watched this pair I realised that neither of them were moving. It appears that the bee may have have stung the spider as it was grabbed.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
spider
insects
garden
bees
oct20words
sixws-110
Carole Sandford
ace
Fantastic detail!
October 10th, 2020
KV
ace
Deadly encounter! Very interesting and nice detail.
October 10th, 2020
