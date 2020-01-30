Sign up
Flowering Gum P1300833
The gum trees around Augusta are blooming beautifully.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
leaves
,
eucalyptus
,
augusta
,
flowering_gum
Pigeons Farm
ace
Such detail. So lovely :)
January 30th, 2020
bruni
ace
I've seen one in full bloom and now yours with some unopened buds.
the gum trees are beautiful. fav.
January 30th, 2020
365 Project
