209 / 365
Beauty In Decay DSC_0963
For macro-decay
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2502
photos
177
followers
120
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
18th March 2020 4:52pm
Tags
skeleton
decay
macro
decomposition
cape_gooseberry
macro-decay
Monique
Beautiful, only seen them in orange before
March 18th, 2020
