Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
210 / 365
Nothing Like A Good Shake After A Bath P3250677
We put a new bird bath in our courtyard months ago and hadn't seen birds near it until today. This wattlebird was having a lovely time splashing about in it before landing on the frangipani for a good shake.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2517
photos
178
followers
120
following
57% complete
View this month »
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
Latest from all albums
549
1753
550
551
1754
1755
210
552
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th March 2020 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
water
,
wattlebird
,
march20words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close