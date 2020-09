Menzies Community School DSC_3465

Graham and I taught at this lovely old school in 1978 and 79. Between us we taught up 40 students ranging in age from 5 to 15. A couple of months ago we learnt that one of the little girls that I taught when she was 7 & 8 is now the Principal of the school. It was fabulous to be able to call in to the school and catch up her.