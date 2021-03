Hot Chips, Let Me At Them! P3080093

This fellow is obviously very used to people and scavenging for food. He followed us, at a distance from the jetty to the cafe and had no concerns about leaping onto the table when our hot chips arrived. He even took the middle out of a chip that Graham was about to bite. Had we left the box opened he would have been into like a flash. I can't imagine that chips would be very good for him and we had quite a time trying to keep him away from our snack.