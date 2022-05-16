Sign up
235 / 365
Enjoying An Afternoon By The Beach P5164109
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
beach
,
clouds
,
people
,
afternoon
,
rockingham
,
may22words
Diana
ace
What a lovely candid, always a great place to be.
May 16th, 2022
