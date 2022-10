Twighlight Beach PA141630

It was a lovely still morning so Graham and Rick wanted to fly their drones. We drove out along the Ocean Road to Twighlight Beach. While they played with there drones, I played with my camera.The beaches around Esperance are stunning and the water colour is gorgeous, especially when the sun is shining.I got some beautiful shots and I couldn't choose just one. The wifi at the caravan park is keeps cutting out so I'm still not able to view or comment on your photos 🙁