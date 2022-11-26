Sign up
I Bought A New Toy DSC_4052
Just a diary shot to mark the purchase of my new toy. I'm looking forward to trying out some of the new features on this one. It does look a bit better on black.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Taken
26th November 2022 9:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
camera
,
om-1
