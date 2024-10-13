Sign up
Glistening With Water Drops PA136054
I didn't notice the spider until it started climbing up the web.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4768
photos
178
followers
110
following
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
Extras
Camera
OM-1
Taken
13th October 2024 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
water
,
flowers
,
spider
,
drops
,
garden
,
roses
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with lovely details and clarity, gorgeous colour too.
October 13th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
October 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 13th, 2024
