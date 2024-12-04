Sign up
277 / 365
Lyla's Succulent PC044966
I had to check this out when I was told that it was in bloom. It's beautiful and has had so many flowers. It's a shame that they only last for a day.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
4
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4828
photos
182
followers
111
following
75% complete
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
333
334
335
336
337
338
277
339
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th December 2024 5:18pm
red
flowers
succulents
dec24words
Beverley
ace
Very pretty…
December 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
December 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
that really is a shame, lovely shot of this beautiful new to me bloom.
December 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
December 4th, 2024
