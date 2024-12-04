Previous
Lyla's Succulent PC044966 by merrelyn
Lyla's Succulent PC044966

I had to check this out when I was told that it was in bloom. It's beautiful and has had so many flowers. It's a shame that they only last for a day.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Beverley ace
Very pretty…
December 4th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
December 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
that really is a shame, lovely shot of this beautiful new to me bloom.
December 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
December 4th, 2024  
