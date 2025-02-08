Sign up
Previous
278 / 365
Flying High P1140327
@clearday
is calling out for more entries for sportsaction26 before it closes on 8th February.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
1084
36
1085
1086
37
1087
38
278
Tags
kiteboarding
,
sportsaction26
,
safetry_bay
Diana
ace
What a great action shot Merrelyn, lovely details.
February 7th, 2025
