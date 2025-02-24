Sign up
Previous
279 / 365
Windows and Doors
For My Favourite Photos in a Collage 137
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4939
photos
183
followers
109
following
76% complete
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
52
1102
53
1103
54
279
1104
55
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Tags
doors
,
reflections
,
bricks
,
windows
,
textures
,
mfpiac-137
Karen
ace
Love your doors and windows -they are lovely. They look great in a collage.
February 24th, 2025
