Previous
282 / 365
Do you see what I see?P7212376
We came across this sidewinder (Peringuey's Adder) while on our desert tour this morning. They are so well camouflaged that it would be very easy to step on one.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
3
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
5157
photos
175
followers
108
following
77% complete
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
196
197
198
199
200
201
282
202
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
OM-1
Taken
21st July 2025 11:35am
Tags
desert
,
snake
,
dunes
,
reptiles
,
swakopmund
,
sidewinder
JackieR
ace
Wowsers!!!
July 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing capture
July 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Gosh - you'd walk on that before you even knew it. That's very scary.
July 21st, 2025
