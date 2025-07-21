Do you see what I see?P7212376

Previous
We came across this sidewinder (Peringuey's Adder) while on our desert tour this morning. They are so well camouflaged that it would be very easy to step on one.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Merrelyn

JackieR ace
Wowsers!!!
July 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing capture
July 21st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Gosh - you'd walk on that before you even knew it. That's very scary.
July 21st, 2025  
