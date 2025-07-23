Sign up
Previous
283 / 365
Another Play P7232525
While we were in Swakopmund, I bought a lightweight tripod in case I had another opportunity to try some astro photography. We had another night in a tent just outside the Namib Naukluft National Park. I had to have a play.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5162
photos
178
followers
108
following
77% complete
View this month »
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Latest from all albums
201
282
202
203
283
204
205
206
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
OM-1
Taken
23rd July 2025 8:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
stars
,
africa
,
astro
,
namibia
,
namib_naukluft_national_park
,
miky_way
Junko Y
ace
And look how wonderfully it turned out -- such a sense of the landscape of Swakopmund and the night sky. I so wish our trips there had overlapped but we are off by a year.
July 25th, 2025
Jesika
OM1 rises to the occasion. Congratulations for this lovely shot.
July 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
