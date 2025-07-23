Previous
Another Play P7232525 by merrelyn
283 / 365

Another Play P7232525

While we were in Swakopmund, I bought a lightweight tripod in case I had another opportunity to try some astro photography. We had another night in a tent just outside the Namib Naukluft National Park. I had to have a play.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
And look how wonderfully it turned out -- such a sense of the landscape of Swakopmund and the night sky. I so wish our trips there had overlapped but we are off by a year.
July 25th, 2025  
Jesika
OM1 rises to the occasion. Congratulations for this lovely shot.
July 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact