Looking For Lunch P8264628 by merrelyn
285 / 365

Looking For Lunch P8264628

This beautiful bird of prey was hunting while we were looking at wildflowers. I think it may be a brown falcon. Google tried to tell me that it was a nankeen kestrel but it was much bigger than a kestrel.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Merrelyn

