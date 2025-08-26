Sign up
Previous
285 / 365
Looking For Lunch P8264628
This beautiful bird of prey was hunting while we were looking at wildflowers. I think it may be a brown falcon. Google tried to tell me that it was a nankeen kestrel but it was much bigger than a kestrel.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5199
photos
177
followers
108
following
78% complete
View this month »
