Previous
288 / 365
A hint of what's to come. PC301124
I have at least 8 different frangipanis in my garden. This one is just starting to come into bloom.the flowers are quite large and the colour changes dramatically as the flowers age.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
frangipani
