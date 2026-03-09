Sign up
Previous
290 / 365
Under the Jetty P3093980
I don't understand why people feel that they have to leave their mark to show where they have been. I know that this kind of graffiti has been going on forever, but this lot seemed to be relatively new. It really irks me.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5438
photos
172
followers
95
following
79% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th March 2026 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
beach
,
waves
,
wood
,
busselton
,
supports
,
busselton_jetty
,
curse-21
