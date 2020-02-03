Sign up
Photo 501
Seeds And Petals _DSC9883
For FoR2020 - forms in nature.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd February 2020 3:53pm
Tags
b&w
,
flowers
,
sunflower
,
seeds
,
garden.
,
for2020
Diana
ace
a stunning macro with great details.
February 3rd, 2020
