Photo 507
Mandurah Foreshore P2071272
for Flash of Red - Fun with architecture
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2423
photos
177
followers
117
following
138% complete
5
1
Themes and other stuff
E-M1MarkII
7th February 2020 8:08pm
Tags
b&w
,
reflections
,
lights
,
path
,
starbursts
,
mandurah
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
Mave
Good b&w. Like the flares.
February 9th, 2020
