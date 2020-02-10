Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 508
Elizabeth Quay Pedestrian Bridge P2020953
I'm struggling with architecture for Flash of Red so this is a conversion from last week's Perth photoshoot.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2425
photos
177
followers
117
following
139% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
2nd February 2020 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bridge
,
perth
,
theme-blackwhite
,
elizabeth_quay
,
for2020
