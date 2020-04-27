Previous
One Blue Bottle Among Many P4270151 by merrelyn
Photo 563

One Blue Bottle Among Many P4270151

There were hundreds of blue bottles washed up on the beach this afternoon. Most of them were tiny and dried out. This ones was much bigger and still had its lovely colour.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Merrelyn

