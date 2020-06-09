Sign up
Sunset At Kwinana Beach P6090185
The clouds were colouring up as we drove home from our walk around The Spectacles so we stopped at Kwinana beach to watch the sunset.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Kim
ace
Beautiful layers!
June 9th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, beautiful sky.
June 9th, 2020
