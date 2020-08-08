Sign up
Photo 602
There's Not Much Food In Here! P8080358
The ringnecks came in to check out my new bird feeder. I thought that his fellow looked a tad unimpressed by the amount of seed in the bowl.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2707
photos
193
followers
131
following
164% complete
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
602
1890
Views
3
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th August 2020 3:03pm
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
empty
,
feeder
,
port_lincoln_ringneck
,
sixws-108
,
aug20words
