There's Not Much Food In Here! P8080358
Photo 602

There's Not Much Food In Here! P8080358

The ringnecks came in to check out my new bird feeder. I thought that his fellow looked a tad unimpressed by the amount of seed in the bowl.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Merrelyn

